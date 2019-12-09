× Mega Monday Mornings Chicago Quiz: Da Bears, 2nd Edition

It’s another edition of our Mega Pros Monday Mornings Chicago quiz. Can you do as well as Paul or better? Test your Chicago Bears knowledge, and then see answers below!

The Bears are still in the playoff hunt. Today we brushed up on our team knowledge in the Mega Monday Morning Quiz. Good luck!

1. Who is the all-time Bears leading scorer?

A) Robbie Gould

B) Kevin Butler

2. The player with the most points – who isn’t a kicker – in Bears history?

A) Walter Payton

B) Gale Sayers

3. He threw the most passing attempts, completions, touchdowns and for the most yards.

A) Jay Cutler*

B) Sid Luckman

4. No Chicago Bear went to more Pro Bowls than he did. 10! He is:

A) Mike Singletary

B) Dick Butkis

5. Which Bears player has the most tackles all-time?

A) Mike Singletary

B) Brian Urlacher

6. The Bears were founded in…

A) New York

B) Decatur

7. The Bears game of December 31, 1988 – the fog bowl – is notable because of a thick fog that rolled in off the lake. This game was also notable because…

A) It pitted Mike Ditka against his former defensive coordinator, Buddy Ryan.

B) The game was halted and replayed the next day.

8. Where have the Bears played most of their games?

A) Soldier Field

B) Wrigley Field

9. Who portrayed Bears Halfback Brian Piccolo in the 1971 film Brian’s Song? _________________________

10. How many championships have the Bears won?

A) 1

B) 9

Answers: 1: A, 2: A, 3: A, 4: A, 5: A, 6: B, 7: A, 8: B, 9: James Caan, 10: B