× Mary Schmich brings “Even the Terrible Things Seem Beautiful to Me Now,” Chicago and her mother’s quote, “I think you have to be old to understand your life”

Chicago Tribune Columnist Mary Schmich wrote Even the Terrible Things Seem Beautiful to Me Now tells John about her writing process and why nothing has made it easier. And she talks about some of the most influential people and moments – big and small – that have impacted her work. Mary and Chicago Tribune colleague Eric Zorn’s “Songs of Good Cheer” begins this week at the Old Town School of Folk Music; Mary says you can still get tickets day-of by phone even though the shows are sold out.