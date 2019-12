× Jerry Bryant joins The Sean Green Show to discuss the future of JBTV!

Jerry Bryant, founder and executive producer of JBTV America’s longest running music television program dedicated to introducing the world to new artists joins The Sean Green Show to discuss how he was able to have longevity in an ever-changing industry. Also Jerry talks about how Northwestern Medicine saved his life.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3702404/3702404_2019-12-10-031404.64kmono.mp3

