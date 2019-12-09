× “Elton Jim” celebrates the birth of another special “child” — BABY YODA!!

In this 185th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano celebrates the surprising “birth” of another special “child” this holiday season — and this one also was born a long time ago — but in a galaxy far, far away. Only ONE thing could possibly overshadow the anticipation of a new “Star Wars” movie due this month — the birth of a Baby Yoda!. Disney creates a disruption in the FORCE with the launch of its new streaming service and by introducing the cutest “ugly: alien since “E.T.” Listen, you must!