Drive to the Game: Blackhawks’ rinkside reporter Nick Gismondi discusses team adjustments.

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nick Gismondi, Blackhawks’ rinkside reporter joins The Roe Conn Show’s Drive to the Game sponsored by the Illinois Department of Transportation to preview the Blackhawks’ upcoming game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

