Coach Jeremy Colliton: I Like Our Approach

Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Steve Cochran for his weekly visit on the Morning Show. Coach comments on the tough shootout loss to the Arizona Coyotes, Andrew Shaw’s health status, and what the team needs to focus on as they head west for a three-game road trip. After seeing the Kansas City Chiefs equipment almost show up late for their game against the New England Patriots, Steve asks Coach Colliton how important the equipment managers are to professional sports teams.