Chicago Fire FC owner Joe Mansueto: “We are trying to re-energize the franchise and take it up to the next level”

Joe Mansueto, founder, majority owner and executive chairman of Morningstar, Inc. and owner of the Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire FC, joins Justin to discuss recently becoming the owner of the Chicago Fire FC. Joe talks about where his passion for soccer comes from, when he realized that owning the Chicago Fire FC might be a great investment, why local ownership is key to a successful MLS club, the move from Bridgeview to Soldier Field, the recent name change from Chicago Fire SC to Chicago Fire FC, the narrowing talent gap between MLS and other leagues around the world, the goal of being at the same level as the other Chicago sports franchises, why owning the Chicago Fire FC feels like a startup venture, the aspiration to win a championship and if he’s ready to face the ire of Chicago sports fans.

