Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/9/19: Money Monday saving tips with Rae Kaplan and David Hochberg, Mayor Lightfoot's Q&A with Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Uber shared driver accounts, and more…

Shia Kapos, reporter for POLITICO and author of POLITICO’s Illinois Playbook, joined Anna to talk about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Q&A with Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg about releasing the names of the clients he had during his time working at consulting firm McKinsey & Co. Legal analyst and WGN Radio personality Karen Conti weighs in on Chipotle’s newest wellness check policy of their staff. Debt Relief Attorney Rae Kaplan and David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial, reveals money-saving tips with listeners from credit cards to mortgages and interest rate payments. Bryan M. Greening, Attorney and co-founder of LegalRideshare.com, breaks down Uber’s shared driver accounts fiasco in London.

