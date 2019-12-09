After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 12.08.19 | Christopher Burrow talks the American Writers Museum’s latest attractions

Posted 8:24 PM, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, December 8, 2019

Rick Kogan

American Writers Museum Director of Operations, Christopher Burrow joins Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studios to give details on AWM’s latest attractions on typewriters from some of the country’s most famous faces and Christopher’s wife singer Stephanie Browning Burrow and her music.

Find out more about the American Writers Museum and their attractions at americanwritersmuseum.org.

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.