Steve Dale 12/8/2019 Full Show: The Skokie Valley Kennel Club Dog Show

Steve Dale speaks with Stan Matsumoto. President of the Skokie Valley Kennel Club about their dog show. Stan shares details about the 3 day event, how the competition is organized, and more.

Steve Dale also talks CBD products for your pets; Mike Vic being selected as one of the 2020 Pro Bowl Legends Captains; and more.

