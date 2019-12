× Jane Lynch on her “A Swingin’ Little Christmas Time” Tour

Jane Lynch joins the Dean’s show to talk about her “A Swingin’ Little Christmas Time” tour. The tour is a Christmas musical/comedy performance that features songs with Kate Flannery and Tim Davis. The trio sings “tight, bouncy harmonies and put their comic twist on classic Christmas carols as well as several original Christmas jazz tunes.” Tickets are on sale now at janelynchofficial.com.