Chicago Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner, top, saves a shot by Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Chicago. The Coyotes defeated the Blackhawks 4-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner, top, saves a shot by Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Chicago. The Coyotes defeated the Blackhawks 4-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes – December 8, 2019