Here is where you can go to watch Adam Carolla in January!

Posted 6:19 PM, December 8, 2019, by

PHOTO: Adam Carolla attends the Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Adam Carolla talks with Pete McMurray.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.