PHOTO: The American iconic rock band Chicago with trombone player James Pankow, saxophone player Ray Herrmann and trumpet player Lee Loughnane performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass.. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)
Here is where you can catch the band ‘Chicago’ this spring.
PHOTO: The American iconic rock band Chicago with trombone player James Pankow, saxophone player Ray Herrmann and trumpet player Lee Loughnane performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass.. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)
James Pankow from ‘Chicago’ calls in to chat with Pete McMurray.