Governor J.B Pritzker explains why there is no time to waste in fixing Illinois

Posted 5:31 PM, December 8, 2019, by

PHOTO: Democratic gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker smiles after winning the Democratic gubernatorial primary over a field of five others Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Chicago. Standing behind Pritzker applauding is Lt. Governor candidate Juliana Stratton. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Governor J.B Pritzker talks with Pete McMurray.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.