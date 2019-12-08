× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 8th, 2019 | Clint Eastwood, J.J. Abrams, Deb Clapp, Jane Lynch

First, Dave Schwan delivers this week’s Far Flung Forecast in a Hyde Park, New York edition. On this date in 1941, Franklin Delano Roosevelt made his “Day of Infamy” speech in which he called on Congress to issue an official declaration of war on Japan after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. (15:22)

Then, Dean shares his conversations with Clint Eastwood and Walter Hauser on the new film, “Richard Jewell.” The film tells the story of the American security guard, Richard Jewell, who heroically saved thousands of lives in an bomb explosion at the 1996 Olympics, but was unjustly reported on by journalists who falsely reported that he was a terrorist. (23:04)

Plus, hear what J.J. Abrams had to say when Dean asked him about Martin Scorsese’s comments on the cinematic validity of Marvel movies.

This week’s “This Week in Theater” features Deb Clapp, Executive Director at the League of Chicago Theaters. Clapp talks about what to go see if you’re looking to take your family to a holiday production. Clapp gives her list of what’s new, what’s exciting and what you don’t want to miss this in theater, this holiday season. (50:38)

Finally, Jane Lynch joins the show to talk about her “A Swingin’ Little Christmas Time” tour. The tour is a Christmas musical/comedy performance that features songs with Kate Flannery and Tim Davis. The trio sings “tight, bouncy harmonies and put their comic twist on classic Christmas carols as well as several original Christmas jazz tunes.” Tickets are on sale now at janelynchofficial.com. (1:14:07)

That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!