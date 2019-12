× White Sox Weekly 12/07/19: Bobby Jenks shares his story and ’05 memories, Scott Merkin updates the White Sox off-season plan, and more.

Kevin Powell is in for Mark Carman on White Sox Weekly. Kevin talks to former White Sox closer Bobby Jenks about his recent story in The Players Tribune, and shares some memories from the 2005 World Series season. Later, Scott Merkin of MLB.com joins Kevin Powell to discuss the White Sox off-season and more.