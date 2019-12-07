Central Illinois farmers continue to harvest harvest their corn crops as the sun sets Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Berlin, Ill. The corn and soybean harvests are well underway in the Midwest and helped by excellent weather conditions. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
The Markets 12/7/19: Dow surges to close week
Orion opens the show with a look at another strong week on Wall Street. Later, Max sits down with Mike Pearson. Finally, Orion closes the show with his usual look at agriculture.