The Beat 12/07/19: Chris Boden talks Blackhawks, Adam Hoge talks Bears, and more!

Kevin Powell talks Chicago sports with you on this Saturday evening. To get the show started off Kevin gets “the state of the team” going with Chris Boden talking about the Blackhawks, and Adam Hoge discussing the Bears.

Kevin also shares his thoughts on the Bears and Mitch Trubisky. Can Mitch sustain this success going forward? Can the Bears make the playoffs?

Did you see the new Gin ad featuring the Peloton wife? Kevin and producer Curtis give their thoughts and take a listen to the ad.