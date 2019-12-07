× OTL #686: The 50th Anniversary of Fred Hampton’s murder, Transportation equity for the disabled, The Secret History of Eardance

Mike Stephen discusses the significance of the murder of Fred Hampton and Mark Clark with Chicago Tribune reporter William Lee, learns about recommendations for providing better transportation access for the disabled, and discovers the Secret History of 80s prog-rockers Eardance. This week’s local music is brought to you by Violet Mice.

