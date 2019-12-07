OTL #686: The 50th Anniversary of Fred Hampton’s murder, Transportation equity for the disabled, The Secret History of Eardance

Posted 10:53 AM, December 7, 2019, by

Mike Stephen discusses the significance of the 50th anniversary of the murder of Fred Hampton and Mark Clark.

Mike Stephen discusses the significance of the murder of Fred Hampton and Mark Clark with Chicago Tribune reporter William Lee, learns about recommendations for providing better transportation access for the disabled, and discovers the Secret History of 80s prog-rockers EardanceThis week’s local music is brought to you by Violet Mice.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.