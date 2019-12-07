× Matt Bubala Full Show 12.7.19

Matt and Jess are back to start your Saturday morning! Due to some changes, Vic Vaughn will be joining Matt and Jess at the news desk. But…that doesn’t mean we keep our good friend Roger Badesch away. We check in with an early morning update….and figure out who’s going to be in charge of the pizza delivery. Throughout the show, Matt and Jess talk about the Peloton bike controversy. At 1:30 a.m., Mike Wall from space.com joins the conversation to discuss a black hole and other intelligent life sources. Later on in the program we hear from listeners about their favorite Chicago centric movies. At 4:30 a.m., retail reporter Joan Verdon joins the conversation to discuss the new Toys R Us being back in business and what this might be for the future of retail stores. Tune in to the full podcast here.