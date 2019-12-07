PHOTO: Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2010 in Detroit. The White Sox won 4-1. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Former White Sox closer Bobby Jenks shares how he overcame painkiller addiction and a medical term you should be aware of.
Former White Sox closer Bobby Jenks joins Brian Noonan. Jenks recently wrote an article for The Players Tribune, about his recent struggles with addiction to painkillers and why he is now sharing his story.