× Brian Noonan’s Full Show 12/06/19: National Cupcake Day, Bobby Jenks, and At The Breweries!

Brian Noonan is in for your Friday night and has an action packed show planned for you!

What is so special about cupcakes? Dori Isufi from Molly’s Cupcake joins Brian to share how you can celebrate National Cupcake Day and what their big special is! Next, former White Sox closer Bobby Jenks joins Brian Noonan. Jenks recently wrote an article for The Players Tribune, about his recent struggles with addiction to painkillers and why he is now sharing his story. Including a medical term the former All Star found out that he says everyone needs to be aware of! Finally, in a brand-new edition of At the Breweries, Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers and Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana chat with Cody Gough and Brian Noonan about some of the latest in news and events in the craft beer world.