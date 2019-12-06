× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/6/19: Expert Tips For First-Time Managers, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz stepping down, and Jobs Growth Surges In November

Jon Hansen hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from essential tips for new managers to United Airlines CEO change. Jon starts off the business lunch with a quick look at the numbers, and reports on how the November jobs report numbers. Then, Tom Gimbel, CEO of The LaSalle Network, hones in on how to be successful in your new job as a new manager, with tips for your first week and month. Benjamin D. Panter, Attorney and Chair of McDonald Hopkins‘ Executive Compensation and Governance Practice Group, explains how to get over your fear of quitting your job to start your own business. Joe Cahill, Crain’s Chicago Business columnist, weighs in on United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz stepping down from his post.