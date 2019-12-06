WGN Radio “Sinatra Hours” Host Dave Plier gives you a sneak peak of his first Sinatra themed show

Posted 12:32 PM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, December 6, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 1974, file photo, Frank Sinatra performs at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Although Frank Sinatra's presence in Sin City has faded, fans can still locate pieces of his Las Vegas legacy with a little homework and a desire to look beyond popular, contemporary tourist attractions. (AP Photo, File)

WGN Radio Host Dave Plier joins John Williams to talk about what inspired him to create a program Sundays dedicated to Frank Sinatra’s music and the feeling he hopes to inspire in you.

