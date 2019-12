× Vic’s Picks 12.5.19 | Fiona Apple’s “The Idle Wheel” and Rihanna’s “Anti”

WGN’s Vic Vaughn begins a new musical journey as he listens to The Guardian’s 100 best albums of the 21st century (so far).

This week, Vic starts with singer/songwriter Fiona Apple’s The Idle Wheel… and pop/R&B superstar Rihanna’s Anti.

