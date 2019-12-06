× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.06.19: Dogs in stores, The Bears, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Dave Plier’s new Sinatra Hours show, eye health with Dr. Amani Fawzi

A perpetually hot topic is that of people bringing their dogs to business establishments. John opens the phone lines again to opinions of this new phenomenon. And John talks Bears with Dave Eanet, whether or not he still has hope for the team in the post season. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins John Williams ahead of the impeachment vote and in the midst of the Washington madness. He shares what the most pivotal moment was for him in the impeachment process. WGN Radio’s Dave Plier has moved time slots, to 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday nights, and again Sunday mornings with a Frank Sinatra music show, 6:30 to 9 a.m. He describes what inspired him to start that. Then, John’s own ophthalmologist of Northwestern Medicine joins him to answer listeners’ questions about eye health. And, John gives you the new time slot of the Bright Side of Life segment.