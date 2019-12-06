The John Williams NewsClick: Have you gained hope in the Bears?

Posted 8:39 AM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:38AM, December 6, 2019

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) runs in for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.