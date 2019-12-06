The Hamp & OB Show with Koz (12/05/19): Bears vs Cowboys Full Post Game Show

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10)] celebrates after running in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their  reactions after the Bears  31-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field.

Mitchell Trubisky went 23 of 31 for 244 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one interception. Allen Robinson had five receptions for 48 yards and caught two of Trubisky’s passes for touchdowns.

David Montgomery lead the rushing attack with 20 carries and 86 yards.

On defense, Nick Kwiatkoski had ten total tackles and Khalil Mack chipped in with a sack.

