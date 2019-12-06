× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.06.19 | Best Holiday Travel Tips

Bob Sirott fills in for Steve Cochran.

The show starts with some health and business news. Find out why avocados are good for you. The show continues with the Top 6 at 6, followed by Lou’s First Call. Travel Expert, Johnny Jet joins the show to share the best holiday travel tips. Do you ever wonder if you Smart TV is spying on you? Technology expert, Carl Prouty explains. Bears Hall of Famer, Dan Hampton talks about last nights Bears game against the Cowboys, and Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment including what movies to watch this weekend, and the show wraps up with some live singing in studio by the Vernon Hills Choir!

Listen to the podcast here: