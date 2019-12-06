Northwestern Medicine’s amazing ophthalmologist, Dr. Amani Fawzi, joins John Williams for another intensive segment of answering your eye health questions!
Northwestern Medicine Ophthalmologist Dr. Amani Fawzi answers your eye health questions
-
Northwestern Medicine Dr. Amani Fawzi on repairing John’s detached retina and your eye questions
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.18.19: Metropolitan Planning Council and Lyft on possible ride share tax hike, Northwestern Medicine on eye health, Bright Side of Life
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.25.19: LIVE from Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Feinberg Pavilion!
-
John Williams LIVE from Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Feinberg Pavilion w/ Dr. Howard Kim
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.26.19: Self-driving semi-trucks, holiday weather forecast, a healthier Thanksgiving, a Twitter storm
-
-
Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams warns that “other countries are having bad flu seasons and as it moves towards Chicago, it looks like it’s going to be a rough one.”
-
The Doctor is In: Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains why ‘CBD’ is all the rage without hard science to back up its benefits
-
Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains why your child should be vaccinated for whooping cough
-
Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Lauren Streicher destigmatizes talking menopause
-
Northwestern Medicine Bariatric Dietitian Audra Wilson on delicious and healthy Thanksgiving ingredients
-
-
John Williams LIVE from Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Feinberg Pavilion w/ Dr. Jonah Stulberg
-
Northwestern Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Marc Sala explains the recent surge in vaping-related injuries and why the CDC is warning against e-cigarette use
-
Dr. Samuel Kim on the dangers of vaping