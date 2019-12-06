Nick Digilio 12.5.19 | Consumer watchdog Herb Weisbaum, The Best of Bond, Vic’s Picks Returns and the Friday Features

Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Hour 1:

+ The Best Bond Movies

Hour 2:

+ Herb” The Consumerman” Weisbaum

Hour 3:

+ 40 Years of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”

+ Vic’s Picks returns

Hour 4:

+ You Big Dummy

+ Straight Outta Context

+ Nick D Show Spies

+ Fly Jamz Friday

+ Blackhawks Express

