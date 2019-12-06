× Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Cowboys Postgame Show — Making A Run

If the Bears want to make the playoffs, they’re going to need some help from teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. More importantly, though, they need to take care of their own business. That’s exactly what they did Thursday night when they beat the visiting Dallas Cowboys 31-24. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the game from the Soldier Field press box. They discuss Mitchell Trubisky’s strong performance, which included three touchdown passes. Hoge and Jahns talk about the game plan Coach Matt Nagy used against the Cowboys, and also play the audio of Coach’s postgame press conference. The guys look ahead to the Bears next game, which happens a week from Sunday in Green Bay against the rival Packers.

