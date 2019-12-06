Herb “ConsumerMan” Weisbaum helps you save and stay scam free through shopping season

Posted 5:02 AM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59AM, December 6, 2019

NBC News consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum (Dan Sugrue)

Herb Weisbaum, better known as the consumer expert “ConsumerMan” drops by the Nick Digilio Show to help listeners stay smart consumers.

This time, Herb shares tips on common scams you may find during the shopping season and how to save some money with online shopping portals.

Have a consumer question? Visit Herb at consumerman.com and sign up for his weekly newsletter.

