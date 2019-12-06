Find out what made the Peloton Bike Ad trend this week on Google
Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr breakdown this week’s Top 5 Searched Google Trends & viewed YouTube video.
You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google
Top YouTube Video of the Week: Into the Unknown (From “Frozen 2”)
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com