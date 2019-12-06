Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney listens President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in the Oval Office with Republican senators at the White House Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th): From Mick Mulvaney’s “Get over it” to the impeachment hearings
Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney listens President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in the Oval Office with Republican senators at the White House Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th) joins John Williams to give the latest from the impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C. And the Congressman updates us on the efforts being made in Congress to stop youth vaping.