Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th): From Mick Mulvaney’s “Get over it” to the impeachment hearings

Posted 12:25 PM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, December 6, 2019

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney listens President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in the Oval Office with Republican senators at the White House Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th) joins John Williams to give the latest from the impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C. And the Congressman updates us on the efforts being made in Congress to stop youth vaping.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.