City Club of Chicago Chair Ed Mazur on the resignation of president Jay Doherty

The President of the City Club of Chicago, Jay Doherty, has resigned his post amid a federal investigation allegedly related to his lobbying practices for ComEd.

Board Chair Ed Mazur tells WGN he will fill the role as president in the interim.

Doherty has been with the City Club for the last 27 years.

The City Club says on its website its mission is to “provide a forum for the discussion of civic and public affairs in Chicago, the metropolitan area and the State of Illinois.”

