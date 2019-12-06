× Anna Davlantes Show Full Show 12/6/19: How to “tone check your partner”, the Bears, and giving back during the holiday season

Do you tip your mail carrier during the holidays? What about your hairdresser? Akilah Easter, Lifestyle Expert and Etiquette Coach, explains the dos and don’ts of holiday tipping. This weekend in Fulton Market, Facebook is opening its Facebook Holiday Pop-up, a brick-and-mortar shop designed to bring people together through the act of giving. The pop-up will shine a light on the efforts of the Military Mama Network Facebook Group. Geriann Wiesbrook, the founder of the military mom Facebook group, gives us insight into the organization’s mission, which works to ensure that military families and veterans in need experience the magic and joy of the holiday season. Lou Canellis, Sports Anchor for Fox 32 News, stopped by to talk about the Bears’ victory over the Cowboys and what the team needs to do to keep their playoff hopes alive. Bela Gandhi from Smart Dating Academy explains how to “tone check” your partner and the ins and outs of cuffing season. The ‘Goodbuy’ girl Judy Pielach checks in with Anna about her holiday event at Goodwill on Western Avenue in Chicago on Sunday, Dec 8th. Plus, Justin Kaufmann and Anna highlight the top three trending stories of the day.

