Wintrust Business Lunch 12/5/19: Post Cyber Monday Deals, Where Illinois Stands in Credit Card Debt, and Chicago's Housing Market in 2020

Jon Hansen hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from post Cyber Monday deals to credit card debt in Illinois and how we compare to other states in the nation.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ian Sherr, Editor at CNET, shares the hottest post Cyber Monday deals and he also touched on the privacy concerns around Ring’s partnerships with law enforcement across the US.

Segment 2: (At 16:16) Ted Rossman, CreditCards.com industry analyst, explained where Illinois stands in Credit Card Debt burden across the United States.

Segment 3: (At 25:02) How does the 2020 housing market forecast look here in Chicago compared to cities? Crain’s reporter Dennis Rodkin offers some perspective, as well as look at the Lake Shore Drive condo where legendary newspaper columnist Mike Royko lived, which is now on the market.