× uh-PARENT-ly | Graphic novels: Cartoonist Raina Telgemeier explains why they help kids become readers

Sales of comics and graphic novels in the U.S. and Canada hit an all-time high in 2018, and 2019 is trending the same way. But not all parents consider these works to be “real books.” That’s a misconception.

According to research from the University of Oregon, comic books average 53.5 rare, or complex, words per 1,000. Children’s books average 30.9, and adult books average 52.7 per 1,000. Studies also have found that graphic texts promote learning and better reading comprehension. Raina Telgemeier, best-selling author of Smile, Sisters, Drama, Ghosts and newly released Guts, joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about the genre and how she so beautifully connects with her readers.

