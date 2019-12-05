TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Christmas Specials, Marvelous Ms. Maisel and The Best Shows of the 2010s

Posted 5:15 AM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09AM, December 5, 2019

Jon Hamm arrives at The Black And Red Ball In Celebration Of The Final Seven Episodes Of "Mad Men" on Wednesday, March 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan digs into the Christmas offerings from Fox and Netflix, the return of The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, and his picks for the best TV shows of the decade.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.