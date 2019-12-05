× TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Christmas Specials, Marvelous Ms. Maisel and The Best Shows of the 2010s

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan digs into the Christmas offerings from Fox and Netflix, the return of The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, and his picks for the best TV shows of the decade.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)