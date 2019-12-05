× Topic: Tandy Cronyn in “The Tall Boy” at Stage 773; Emerald City’s “Corduroy” at Broadway Playhouse; and “White Christmas” returns to Cadillac Palace

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain of three great Chicago productions. First, actress Tandy Cronyn (yes, she is the daughter of theater/movie legends Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn) appears in the one-person show “The Tall Boy” at Stage 773. This moving tale is told by the American matron of an orphanage for “unaccompanied children” set in occupied Germany following World War II. The story presents an unintended reflection of current events as Ms. Cronyn plays numerous roles in this powerful story. And Tandy tells some wonderful stories from her childhood including why director Alfred Hitchcock once had her puff on his big stogie cigar! Lol. Playing at Stage 773 through December 15th with tickets at www.stage773.com.

Next (beginning at 19:16 into the show), learn about the Emerald City Theatre’s production of “Corduroy” playing at the Broadway Playhouse through January 5th. The children’s classic story of the bear who comes to life in a story loved by kids of all ages.. Emerald City Theatre’s Artistic Associate Jamal Howard who directs this production, talks about the show noting that it is one perfect for the little ones….it runs only an hour without an intermission. You can get tickets at www.broadwayinchicago.com and check out www.emeraldcitytheatre.com as well.

Finally (beginning at 32:25 into the show), you will quickly get into the mood for the holidays as you listen to the classic “White Christmas” sung by the cast of the touring musical of the same name playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre from December 10th – 15th . Actors Jeremy Benton (who plays Phil Davis, ,the Danny Kaye character in the classic movie) and Kelly Sheehan (who plays Judy Haynes, played by Vera Ellen, one of the Haynes sisters in the film) talk about this beloved story so closely tied to an iconic film. Also appearing in the cast is the legendary Lorna Luft, daughter of Judy Garland, so it’s a fabulous night in the theater. Tickets at www.broadwayinchicago.com and check out: www.whitechristmasthemusical.com.

A show of great Chicago productions….listen in!