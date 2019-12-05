× Thought Leader Dan Barrins: The Reason For Uncertainty In The Commercial Real Estate Market Is Clear

Real estate taxes have created an uncertainty on the commercial real estate market in Chicago. Single-property commercial sales in the city and the surrounding area fell to $7.7 billion through September. Dan Barrins (SVP in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) spoke to Steve Grzanich on the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation about the potential ripple effects and whether the suburban market is fairing any better. They also discussed the daunting task of appraising for entrepreneurs and the role artificial intelligence may play in the future.