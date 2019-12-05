× The Mincing Rascals 12.05.19: Mayor Lightfoot fires CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson, police misconduct, Barron Trump’s name, marijuana legalization conditions

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, Heather Cherone of The Daily Line and Lisa Donovan and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They begin by questioning Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s abrupt termination of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson just before his retirement. Then, the Rascals move onto another Chicago police officer who is facing repercussions after aggressively pushing a man to the ground. The Rascals also visit Trumpland to judge the politics in Melania Trump’s defense of son Barron, after the use of his name in the impeachment hearings. And there’s a strange stipulation to Illinois’ legalization of marijuana come January 1. The Rascals try to rationalize.