The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.05.19: Car battery chargers, Chicago Bears, lobbying ban, SNAP job requirement

John Williams starts off the Thursday show by answering more listener questions and comments about the Real ID. Then, he reflects on some of the more shocking parts of yesterday’s impeachment Judiciary hearing. And he asks listeners if they would recommend buying a car battery charger as a Christmas present. John moves on to invite Alderman Michele Smith (43rd) on the show to explain the main goal of the lobbying ban and who it is directed at. Sam Panayotovich predicts the Bears game tonight. And John and company have some questions about the strange stipulation with marijuana legalization. But one of the most engaging topics of the show seemed to be whether or not listeners believed dogs should be allowed in businesses. Finally, John invites DuPage Federation on Human Services Executive Director David Roth to talk about the effects the new SNAP job requirement could have.