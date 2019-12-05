× The Hamp & OB Show with Koz: (12/05/19) Quick Bears vs Cowboys Hit

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their reactions after the Bears 31-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field.

Mitchell Trubisky went 23 of 31 for 244 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one interception. Allen Robinson had five receptions for 48 yards and caught two of Trubisky’s passes for touchdowns.

David Montgomery lead the rushing attack with 20 carries and 86 yards.

On defense, Nick Kwiatkoski had ten total tackles and Khalil Mack chipped in with a sack.