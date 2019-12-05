× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.05.19 | People Who Wake Up Early Are More Successful.

Bob Sirott is in for Steve Cochran today.

On this episode, Bob starts off the show with some health tips. Did you know that averaging 6 hours of sleep and waking up early is good for you? That is if you put the extra time to good use. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest news, and Chuck Todd from NBC’s Meet the Press joins the show. Scott Beatty, owner of AU Sports Memorabilia in Morton Grove jumps on air to tell you what your sports collections are worth in a segment of “Trash or Treasure?” Later Tracy Swartz, reporter for the Chicago Tribune talks about Jeopardy, Project Runway and what movies to watch this weekend. House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference and asks House Democrats to proceed with articles of impeachment. Defenseman, Erik Gustafsson joins the show for another Breakfast with a Blackhawk segment, to talk about the game against the Boston Bruins. The show wraps up with Kate Bernot, writer for the Chicago Magazine to talk about her latest article, “Ceres Cafe, Destroyer of Careers.”



Listen to the podcast here: