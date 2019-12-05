Highlights: Blackhawks 4 – Bruins 3 (OT) – 12/5/19

Posted 10:17 PM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05PM, December 5, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) scores a game-winning goal on a breakaway against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Boston. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins – December 5, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.