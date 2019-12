× DuPage Federation on Human Services on a SNAP prerequisite: “The question is, how do we support those folks to achieve their dream”

DuPage Federation on Human Services David Roth joins John Williams to respond to the federal requirement for able-bodied SNAP beneficiaries to work at least 30 hours a week. Then, he describes the test his organization ran to prepare for this circumstance, explaining why thought it’s achievable, three months isn’t a sufficient grace period.