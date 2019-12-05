× British Invasion: Great Moments in Vinyl plays The Kinks

Lindsey Cochran and Phil Angotti from Great Moments in Vinyl return to the Nick Digilio Show to share their latest live tribute to The Kinks.

They talk about the legendary rivalry between brothers Ray and Dave Davies, the band’s loud and aggressive approach to pop and how The Kinks were nearly overshadowed by their 1960s contemporaries.

