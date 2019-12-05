British Invasion: Great Moments in Vinyl plays The Kinks

The four-member British rock group the Kinks, from Muswell Hill, joke around with a double decker bus on a London street, England, Sept. 7, 1964. Posing from left are, Dave Davies; Mick Avory, in driver's seat; Pete Quaife and Ray Davies. (AP Photo)

Lindsey Cochran and Phil Angotti from Great Moments in Vinyl return to the Nick Digilio Show to share their latest live tribute to The Kinks.

They talk about the legendary rivalry between brothers Ray and Dave Davies, the band’s loud and aggressive approach to pop and how The Kinks were nearly overshadowed by their 1960s contemporaries.

